RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] – find out why.

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] closed the trading session at $29.49 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.65, while the highest price level was $30.25. The company report on March 8, 2021 that SelectQuote Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced the closing of its previously announced secondary public offering of 10,600,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), including entities associated with Brookside Equity Partners LLC, at a public offering price of $27.50 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by Selling Stockholders.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price of $27.50 less underwriting discounts and commissions. SelectQuote did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering did not change the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that are currently outstanding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SLQT reached to a volume of 12885256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $33.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SLQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

SLQT stock trade performance evaluation

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, SLQT shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 29.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.63 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.08 and a Gross Margin at +68.51. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 23.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.16. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $42,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 36.67%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,897 million, or 60.30% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 22,484,055, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,840,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.71 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.8 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 208.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 47,050,744 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,295,917 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 45,895,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,242,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,937,494 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,437 shares during the same period.