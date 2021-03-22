Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Stock trading around $95.84 per share: What’s Next?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] plunged by -$1.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $97.75 during the day while it closed the day at $95.84. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Paychex Expands Paycheck Protection Program Solutions with Support for Employee Retention Credits.

Paychex Flex® HR software addresses new legislation that allows for the use of the employee retention credit even if a business already received a PPP loan.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

According to a recent Paychex survey, only 39 percent of employers with fewer than 500 employees are aware of the employee retention tax credit. However, under the provisions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Employee Retention Tax Credit can now be used in combination with a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. This important change provides another source of financial relief for businesses that continue to struggle with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help maximize the benefits of available stimulus options, Paychex, Inc., the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, has expanded Paycheck Protection Program support in Paychex Flex®.

Paychex Inc. stock has also gained 0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAYX stock has inclined by 1.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.52% and gained 2.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PAYX stock reached $35.09 billion, with 360.00 million shares outstanding and 321.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 7898507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $96.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $75 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on PAYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 85.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX stock trade performance evaluation

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.20, while it was recorded at 97.38 for the last single week of trading, and 83.74 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.15 and a Gross Margin at +68.30. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 40.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.65. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $69,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paychex Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 4.50%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,296 million, or 72.10% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,661,171, which is approximately -2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,739,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.51 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly 4.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 12,463,470 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 15,024,759 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 226,020,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,508,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,158 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 886,627 shares during the same period.