Oppenheimer lifts Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] gained 6.96% on the last trading session, reaching $24.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Rackspace Technology Works with Century Engineering to Create Enhanced IoT Experience to Keep Waterways Clean.

Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced it has worked with multidisciplinary professional consulting firm Century Engineering, Inc. to extend and enhance an innovative stormwater management solution its team developed, named SmartSWM™. Rackspace supported Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and firmware components of the project and an IoT backend for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to realize a more resilient, reliable, and secure intelligent stormwater infrastructure solution.

Century Engineering utilized AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to support its objectives of building a technological approach to stormwater management that improves water quality and quantity management. Century had a functional proof-of-concept but required more expertise to prepare its product for production-level use. The firm turned to Rackspace Technology to help refine the solution to provide automated, real-time remote stormwater monitoring and IoT connectivity to local weather forecasts.

Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 200.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. RXT stock price has been found in the range of $22.3879 to $24.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 29805994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $26.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 23182.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for RXT stock

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.42. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.82. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$34,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 24.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]

There are presently around $4,193 million, or 95.90% of RXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 12,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.56 million in RXT stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $130.49 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly 19.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 22,786,118 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,888,534 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 145,075,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,750,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,290,398 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,657,324 shares during the same period.