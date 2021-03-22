New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] moved up 2.75: Why It’s Important

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] closed the trading session at $4.68 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.4809, while the highest price level was $4.69. The company report on March 16, 2021 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share and Preferred Stock Dividends.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2021.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.69 percent and weekly performance of -0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 8665057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYMT in the course of the last twelve months was 338.53.

NYMT stock trade performance evaluation

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, NYMT shares gained by 18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.11 and a Gross Margin at +91.66. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.97.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.48. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of -$5,151,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. posted -1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,415.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $960 million, or 54.90% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 67,272,359, which is approximately 2.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,436,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.57 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $57.84 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly -1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 21,231,285 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 17,372,283 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 166,789,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,392,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,919,213 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,045,327 shares during the same period.