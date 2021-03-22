MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] is 11.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MDXG] closed the trading session at $10.15 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.01, while the highest price level was $10.15. The company report on March 17, 2021 that MDXG: 2020 Revenues Beat Our Estimates.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NASDAQ:MDXG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.78 percent and weekly performance of 10.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.11K shares, MDXG reached to a volume of 1597949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDXG shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDXG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for MiMedx Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiMedx Group Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95.

MDXG stock trade performance evaluation

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, MDXG shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.62, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.87 and a Gross Margin at +82.21. MiMedx Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.85.

Return on Total Capital for MDXG is now -35.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.70. Additionally, MDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] managed to generate an average of -$67,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.MiMedx Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MiMedx Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $410 million, or 44.30% of MDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDXG stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 19,480,519, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,059,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.2 million in MDXG stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $27.41 million in MDXG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MiMedx Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MDXG] by around 36,114,651 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 145,641 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,179,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,440,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDXG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,003,331 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.