Market cap of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] reaches 649.45M – now what?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] loss -5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $9.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74263.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. represents 63.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $649.45 million with the latest information. RYAM stock price has been found in the range of $9.60 to $10.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 601.25K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 2311984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. On October 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RYAM shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RYAM stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 731.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.41. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now 2.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.63. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$38 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $415 million, or 73.20% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,414,433, which is approximately 4.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DDD PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,258,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.05 million in RYAM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $40.91 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly -2.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 3,339,043 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,475,962 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 37,265,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,080,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,201 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 271,988 shares during the same period.