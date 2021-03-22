Market cap of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAX] plunged by -$4.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.62 during the day while it closed the day at $33.95. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 clinical trial for treatment of MDD to initiate in March 2021 following IND clearance.

PRAX-944 Phase 2a high dose cohort topline data expected in mid-year 2021.

The market cap for PRAX stock reached $1.48 billion, with 39.53 million shares outstanding and 37.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.58K shares, PRAX reached a trading volume of 1486232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is set at 4.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

PRAX stock trade performance evaluation

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.32, while it was recorded at 39.70 for the last single week of trading.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRAX is now -37.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, PRAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] managed to generate an average of -$915,328 per employee.Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,229 million, or 95.00% of PRAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 8,501,487, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,606,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.42 million in PRAX stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $119.27 million in PRAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAX] by around 36,202,782 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,202,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRAX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,202,782 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.