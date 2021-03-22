Market cap of Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] reaches 92.68M – now what?

Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ: AAME] jumped around 1.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.70 at the close of the session, up 25.55%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Bank of Hawaii Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Atlantic American Corporation stock is now 176.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAME Stock saw the intraday high of $6.74 and lowest of $5.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.97, which means current price is +176.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, AAME reached a trading volume of 19811880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantic American Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAME in the course of the last twelve months was 19.72.

How has AAME stock performed recently?

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.43. With this latest performance, AAME shares gained by 8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87. Atlantic American Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.19.

Return on Total Capital for AAME is now 1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.64. Additionally, AAME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] managed to generate an average of -$2,490 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.70% of AAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAME stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 546,071, which is approximately -3.581% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; BIGLARI, SARDAR, holding 126,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in AAME stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in AAME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantic American Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ:AAME] by around 90,041 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 59,652 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 981,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,131,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAME stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 76 shares during the same period.