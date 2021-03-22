Market cap of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] reaches 247.95M – now what?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [NYSE: AMR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.89%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75519.

Over the last 12 months, AMR stock rose by 280.06%. The one-year Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.23. The average equity rating for AMR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.95 million, with 18.32 million shares outstanding and 16.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 207.77K shares, AMR stock reached a trading volume of 1176333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06.

AMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.89. With this latest performance, AMR shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.68 and a Gross Margin at -2.85. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.05.

Return on Total Capital for AMR is now -8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.87. Additionally, AMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] managed to generate an average of -$74,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AMR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. posted -2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMR.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [AMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $166 million, or 72.60% of AMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,803,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,465,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.44 million in AMR stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.03 million in AMR stock with ownership of nearly -12.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. [NYSE:AMR] by around 934,497 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,783,683 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,465,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,183,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,660 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 323,331 shares during the same period.