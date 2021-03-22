Market Analysts see Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ: VITL] plunged by -$2.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.98 during the day while it closed the day at $26.60. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Vital Farms Appoints Matt Siler as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, announced that Matt Siler has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, effective March 8, 2021. Siler is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience in investing and equity research spanning a range of global and emerging high-growth brands across the consumer sector. In his role leading the investor relations function, Siler will oversee the Company’s communications with the financial community, including institutional investors and sell-side analysts.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt, who brings extensive experience in equity research of companies across the consumer sector, to Vital Farms,” said Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, Vital Farms. “Having worked on both the buy-side and sell-side for more than two decades, Matt brings a valued perspective to our Investor Relations function, a strong network of relationships across the investment community and a passion for our mission to bring ethical food to the table. Matt will be instrumental in ensuring effective communications with our stockholders.”.

Vital Farms Inc. stock has also loss -6.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VITL stock has inclined by 7.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.21% and gained 5.10% year-on date.

The market cap for VITL stock reached $1.13 billion, with 34.05 million shares outstanding and 20.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 532.09K shares, VITL reached a trading volume of 2516854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VITL shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VITL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vital Farms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vital Farms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VITL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vital Farms Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VITL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VITL in the course of the last twelve months was 941.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

VITL stock trade performance evaluation

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, VITL shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VITL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.87, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading.

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.47. Vital Farms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Total Capital for VITL is now 9.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.95. Additionally, VITL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.Vital Farms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $540 million, or 65.20% of VITL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VITL stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,053,232, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,680,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.71 million in VITL stocks shares; and AMAZON COM INC, currently with $42.65 million in VITL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vital Farms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ:VITL] by around 10,675,145 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,686,902 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,946,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,308,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VITL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,796,512 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,929 shares during the same period.