Market Analysts see SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.89%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Series I Preferred Stock for the period January 15, 2021 through April 14, 2021 of $0.40625 per share, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SLG stock rose by 47.89%. The one-year SL Green Realty Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.79. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.21 billion, with 70.07 million shares outstanding and 69.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, SLG stock reached a trading volume of 14566935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $72.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SLG stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 23.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.04, while it was recorded at 75.01 for the last single week of trading, and 55.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.22 and a Gross Margin at +31.25. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.04. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of $476,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 106.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,782 million, or 95.10% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,492,436, which is approximately -2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,263,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.25 million in SLG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $378.3 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly -41.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 7,819,603 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 15,880,741 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 40,961,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,661,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,417,511 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,905 shares during the same period.