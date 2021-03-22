Market Analysts see Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Raven Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.03%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced that it will issue its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, RAVN stock rose by 86.28%. The one-year Raven Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.03. The average equity rating for RAVN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 36.00 million shares outstanding and 35.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.56K shares, RAVN stock reached a trading volume of 1665470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAVN shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Raven Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Raven Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RAVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raven Industries Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAVN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

RAVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.03. With this latest performance, RAVN shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.97, while it was recorded at 40.33 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raven Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Raven Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.20.

Return on Total Capital for RAVN is now 12.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.71. Additionally, RAVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] managed to generate an average of $25,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Raven Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

RAVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raven Industries Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raven Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,038 million, or 80.30% of RAVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,483,676, which is approximately 1.406% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,641,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.95 million in RAVN stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $51.44 million in RAVN stock with ownership of nearly 1.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raven Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Raven Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVN] by around 3,570,480 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,696,551 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 21,154,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,421,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAVN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,277 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 864,831 shares during the same period.