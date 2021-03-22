Market Analysts see Materialise NV [MTLS] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Materialise NV [NASDAQ: MTLS] surged by $4.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $43.24 during the day while it closed the day at $42.79. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Materialise Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights – Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

Materialise NV stock has also gained 0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTLS stock has declined by -1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.43% and lost -21.07% year-on date.

The market cap for MTLS stock reached $2.03 billion, with 53.90 million shares outstanding and 8.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 539.17K shares, MTLS reached a trading volume of 1612608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTLS shares is $32.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTLS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Materialise NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Materialise NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materialise NV is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 89.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Materialise NV [MTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, MTLS shares dropped by -33.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Materialise NV [MTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.80, while it was recorded at 41.45 for the last single week of trading, and 41.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materialise NV [MTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.92 and a Gross Margin at +55.15. Materialise NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for MTLS is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Materialise NV [MTLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, MTLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Materialise NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Materialise NV posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTLS.

There are presently around $825 million, or 32.80% of MTLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTLS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,564,081, which is approximately 35.514% of the company’s market cap and around 3.52% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,154,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.0 million in MTLS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $113.62 million in MTLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Materialise NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Materialise NV [NASDAQ:MTLS] by around 2,785,180 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,333,726 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,172,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,291,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTLS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,744 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 912,269 shares during the same period.