Market Analysts see Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Hersha Hospitality Trust [NYSE: HT] traded at a low on 03/19/21, posting a -6.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.60. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 28, 2021.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 3350361 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, May 28, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10153287. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1077027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hersha Hospitality Trust stands at 6.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.75%.

The market cap for HT stock reached $480.94 million, with 38.64 million shares outstanding and 34.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.15K shares, HT reached a trading volume of 1077027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HT shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on HT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hersha Hospitality Trust is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90.

How has HT stock performed recently?

Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, HT shares gained by 22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.96 and a Gross Margin at -60.08. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.28.

Return on Total Capital for HT is now -6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.69. Additionally, HT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hersha Hospitality Trust posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hersha Hospitality Trust go to 27.80%.

Insider trade positions for Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT]

There are presently around $299 million, or 67.50% of HT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,649,425, which is approximately 3.722% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,624,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.64 million in HT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.56 million in HT stock with ownership of nearly 4.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Hersha Hospitality Trust [NYSE:HT] by around 2,815,453 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 4,131,843 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,830,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,777,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,530 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 781,606 shares during the same period.