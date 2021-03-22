Market Analysts see Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] closed the trading session at $11.49 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.27, while the highest price level was $12.03. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, castrate-resistant prostate cancer and leukemias, announced that Dr. Mark Erlander, chief executive officer of Cardiff Oncology, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-18, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.13 percent and weekly performance of 5.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CRDF reached to a volume of 5168769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 955.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

CRDF stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1284.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5205.48. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5275.15.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -26.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.67. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $311 million, or 78.00% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,548,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.29 million in CRDF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $24.56 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 111.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 13,002,130 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,231 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,977,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,109,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,646,097 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,872,411 shares during the same period.