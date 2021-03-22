JP Morgan slashes price target on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] – find out why.

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on March 5, 2021 that PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2021.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY), (the “Fund”), a diversified, closed-end management investment company, announced its unaudited investment results for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021.

As of January 31, 2021.

A sum of 9131025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Prudential Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $93.19 and dropped to a low of $90.73 until finishing in the latest session at $91.98.

The one-year PRU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.72. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $58 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.24, while it was recorded at 92.69 for the last single week of trading, and 72.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.69.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$9,479 per employee.

PRU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 2.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 6.34%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,133 million, or 56.70% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,986,506, which is approximately -0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,668,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -0.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 10,110,299 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 13,285,814 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 195,484,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,880,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,843 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 943,948 shares during the same period.