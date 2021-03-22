Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Stock trading around $29.15 per share: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Huntsman Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Dividend and 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.1625 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

Huntsman Corporation also announced that due to continued health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in virtual meeting format only at 9:00 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Holders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2021 will be entitled to attend the meeting.

A sum of 10625977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $29.50 and dropped to a low of $27.395 until finishing in the latest session at $29.15.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.52. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $34.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 22 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 28.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.43. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $28,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,194 million, or 81.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 22,550,824, which is approximately 51.809% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,694,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.25 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $350.83 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 3.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 21,786,347 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 17,074,108 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,332,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,193,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,268,001 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,190,436 shares during the same period.