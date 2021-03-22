Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell -1.03% so far this year. What now?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] closed the trading session at $14.45 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.00, while the highest price level was $15.065. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

2020 revenue grows 80% year-over-year to $148.8 million.

2020 gross margin of 74%, compared to 54% in 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.03 percent and weekly performance of -8.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 8853970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.41, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129 million, or 5.10% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,995,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.79 million in HIMS stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $13.02 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly -24.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 6,340,041 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,367,807 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,765,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,942,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,178,603 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,563,976 shares during the same period.