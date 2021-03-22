H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] – find out why.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KYMR] loss -9.63% on the last trading session, reaching $44.66 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elena Ridloff, CFA, to Board of Directors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, announced the appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Ridloff joins Kymera’s Board with two decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including senior leadership positions at commercial-stage companies and as an institutional investor.

“I am excited to welcome Elena to Kymera’s Board of Directors,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera Therapeutics. “Elena’s leadership and deep industry experience will be invaluable in helping us build and advance Kymera into a fully integrated, best-in-class degrader medicines company.”.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. represents 44.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.21 billion with the latest information. KYMR stock price has been found in the range of $40.62 to $51.0021.

If compared to the average trading volume of 232.22K shares, KYMR reached a trading volume of 2275405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KYMR shares is $77.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KYMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on KYMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KYMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KYMR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for KYMR stock

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.39. With this latest performance, KYMR shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KYMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.19, while it was recorded at 54.04 for the last single week of trading.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.05. Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.96.

Return on Total Capital for KYMR is now -25.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, KYMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR] managed to generate an average of -$607,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KYMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. go to -14.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [KYMR]

There are presently around $875 million, or 61.70% of KYMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KYMR stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,720,489, which is approximately -0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,630,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.48 million in KYMR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $109.06 million in KYMR stock with ownership of nearly 7.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KYMR] by around 4,308,764 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,756 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,762,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,597,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KYMR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,888,149 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 638,732 shares during the same period.