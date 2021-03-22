Goldman lifts Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced a distribution of $0.0790 per common share, payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2021).

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

A sum of 8248773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Franklin Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $30.255 and dropped to a low of $29.20 until finishing in the latest session at $29.87.

The one-year BEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.59. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BEN stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.91.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.36 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.15, while it was recorded at 29.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

BEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 4.68%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,822 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,487,649, which is approximately 5.744% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 27,403,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.53 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $799.5 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -5.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 23,539,568 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 30,252,189 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 174,603,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,395,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,510,362 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 11,728,378 shares during the same period.