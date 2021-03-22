GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] Is Currently -3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GasLog Partners LP [NYSE: GLOP] loss -3.04% or -0.09 points to close at $2.87 with a heavy trading volume of 10764059 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “SEC Filings”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting:.

It opened the trading session at $2.98, the shares rose to $3.12 and dropped to $2.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLOP points out that the company has recorded -27.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 544.71K shares, GLOP reached to a volume of 10764059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOP shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOP stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for GasLog Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $6.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLOP stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLOP shares from 23 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Partners LP is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLOP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GLOP stock

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, GLOP shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.88 and a Gross Margin at +49.56. GasLog Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.04.

Return on Total Capital for GLOP is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.83. Additionally, GLOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] managed to generate an average of $27,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.GasLog Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Partners LP posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]

There are presently around $36 million, or 26.30% of GLOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,017,810, which is approximately 34.94% of the company’s market cap and around 24.93% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 300,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in GLOP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.57 million in GLOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Partners LP [NYSE:GLOP] by around 3,535,954 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,805,015 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,259,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,600,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,310 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 575,791 shares during the same period.