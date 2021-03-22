For Precigen Inc. [PGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.19 at the close of the session, down -3.08%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Precigen Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

– RRP is a rare, difficult-to-treat and sometimes fatal neoplastic disease of the upper and lower respiratory tracts caused by human papillomavirus type 6 (HPV 6) or HPV type 11 (HPV 11) -.

Precigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for PRGN-2012, a first-in-class, investigational off-the-shelf (OTS) AdenoVerse™ immunotherapy for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP). In January 2021, Precigen announced the clearance of the IND to Initiate a Phase I study of PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ immunotherapy in adult patients with RRP (clinical trial identifier: NCT04724980). PRGN-2012 is under development through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Precigen Inc. stock is now -19.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.53 and lowest of $7.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +12.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 8252006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has PGEN stock performed recently?

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +46.20. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.58.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -30.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.36. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 266.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$534,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $993 million, or 61.00% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 81,744,063, which is approximately -2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,134,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.43 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.18 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 4,020,966 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,598,831 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 110,661,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,281,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,857 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 900,511 shares during the same period.