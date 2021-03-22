For Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC], Analyst sees a rise to $383. What next?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] loss -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $305.63 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Generac Holdings Inc. represents 62.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.30 billion with the latest information. GNRC stock price has been found in the range of $301.59 to $314.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 796.10K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 12814075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $382.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $260 to $330. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on GNRC stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GNRC shares from 200 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 18.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for GNRC stock

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, GNRC shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.97, while it was recorded at 318.62 for the last single week of trading, and 209.82 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.15. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.25. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $51,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

There are presently around $17,860 million, or 94.70% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,343,957, which is approximately 12.8% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,087,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.1 billion in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 8,948,541 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 8,343,261 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,143,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,435,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,076,330 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,904 shares during the same period.