For E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] gained 8.18% on the last trading session, reaching $10.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2021 that E2open Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions 2021.

Leader Recognition Based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the new Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions 2021. The new Magic Quadrant states that “supply chain technology leaders should use this research when evaluating and selecting software tools to enable their supply chain planning maturity progression.” E2open provides a single, connected platform for all planning needs, powered by real-time data from across the entire supply chain and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable a new level of advanced planning and better business decision making.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 56.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $9.71 to $10.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 9687293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $334 million, or 14.80% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,668,639, which is approximately 8.978% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,758,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.18 million in ETWO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.59 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -9.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 18,751,919 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 12,555,779 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 256,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,564,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,194,855 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,815,782 shares during the same period.