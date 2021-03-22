Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $30

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FLUX] surged by $3.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.87 during the day while it closed the day at $15.35. The company report on March 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 32.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLUX stock has inclined by 30.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 164.66% and lost -10.96% year-on date.

The market cap for FLUX stock reached $148.28 million, with 11.63 million shares outstanding and 8.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 381.90K shares, FLUX reached a trading volume of 1020897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLUX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Flux Power Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flux Power Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

FLUX stock trade performance evaluation

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.67. With this latest performance, FLUX shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.50 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.12.

Additionally, FLUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 209.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] managed to generate an average of -$139,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 23.90% of FLUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLUX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 856,486, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 628,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 million in FLUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 million in FLUX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flux Power Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Flux Power Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:FLUX] by around 2,070,415 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 69,290 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 105,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,245,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLUX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,117 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69,290 shares during the same period.