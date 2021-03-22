Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain 8.68% so far this year. What now?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] closed the trading session at $40.05 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.13, while the highest price level was $40.73. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.68 percent and weekly performance of -3.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.39K shares, FLS reached to a volume of 24334737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $38.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

FLS stock trade performance evaluation

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.48, while it was recorded at 40.22 for the last single week of trading, and 32.69 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.87. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $7,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 7.53%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,124 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 19,717,032, which is approximately -2.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,068,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.45 million in FLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $554.08 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 8,072,031 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 8,989,720 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 110,879,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,941,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,079 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,417 shares during the same period.