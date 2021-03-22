First BanCorp. [FBP] Is Currently 1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] price surged by 1.50 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 5, 2021 that First Bancorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):.

Series.

A sum of 9776847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. First BanCorp. shares reached a high of $12.38 and dropped to a low of $11.74 until finishing in the latest session at $12.22.

The one-year FBP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.82. The average equity rating for FBP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03.

FBP Stock Performance Analysis:

First BanCorp. [FBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, FBP shares gained by 19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First BanCorp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.77. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

FBP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First BanCorp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -118.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

First BanCorp. [FBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,442 million, or 93.20% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,135,847, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.35 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $213.03 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -1.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 26,402,527 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 15,735,420 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 157,680,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,818,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,414,873 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,119 shares during the same period.