Evercore ISI lifts Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shattuck Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: STTK] price plunged by -5.94 percent to reach at -$2.08. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Shattuck Labs Announces Promotion of Andrew R. Neill to Chief Financial Officer.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, announced the promotion of Andrew R. Neill to Chief Financial Officer from Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Andrew is an incredibly experienced member of the Shattuck team and has made significant contributions to the company, including his key role in raising net proceeds of $330.5 million last year through our Series B and B-1 financings and initial public offering,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “Andrew’s dedication and strategic impact will help Shattuck as we continue to advance our clinical-stage ARC compounds and GADLEN platform forward through clinical development.”.

A sum of 1164050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 115.40K shares. Shattuck Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $35.83 and dropped to a low of $29.70 until finishing in the latest session at $32.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Shattuck Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Shattuck Labs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shattuck Labs Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for STTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

STTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.72, while it was recorded at 36.25 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Shattuck Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -371.76. Shattuck Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -368.46.

Return on Total Capital for STTK is now -22.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] managed to generate an average of -$620,390 per employee.Shattuck Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.50 and a Current Ratio set at 20.50.

Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $748 million, or 54.90% of STTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STTK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,261,635, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 5,619,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.23 million in STTK stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $80.98 million in STTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shattuck Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Shattuck Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:STTK] by around 22,696,089 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,696,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STTK stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,696,089 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.