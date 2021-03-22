Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $30

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.40 during the day while it closed the day at $38.75. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock has also gained 8.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPC stock has inclined by 6.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.89% and gained 12.06% year-on date.

The market cap for EPC stock reached $2.11 billion, with 54.40 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.39K shares, EPC reached a trading volume of 10708906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPC shares is $40.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $38 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Edgewell Personal Care Company stock. On August 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EPC shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewell Personal Care Company is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EPC stock trade performance evaluation

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, EPC shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.97, while it was recorded at 39.11 for the last single week of trading, and 31.68 for the last 200 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.44. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for EPC is now 9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.91. Additionally, EPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] managed to generate an average of $11,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Edgewell Personal Care Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edgewell Personal Care Company posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgewell Personal Care Company go to 2.53%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,032 million, or 97.90% of EPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,086,071, which is approximately 2.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,442,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.91 million in EPC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $109.02 million in EPC stock with ownership of nearly -35.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE:EPC] by around 5,099,404 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,380,981 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 42,965,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,446,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,519,402 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 378,966 shares during the same period.