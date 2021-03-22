Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD] moved down -10.35: Why It’s Important

Construction Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: ROAD] traded at a low on 03/19/21, posting a -10.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.36. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Director Departure.

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (the “Company”) announced on March 19, 2021, Mr. Ned N. Fleming III, a member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”), notified the Company that he will not stand for reelection to the Board at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Fleming is currently a member of the Audit Committee of the Board and Chairperson of the Compensation Committee of the Board, and will serve in his current positions until the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Choosing to depart from the Board after years of valued service, Mr. Fleming is a founder and Managing Partner of SunTx Capital Partners (“SunTx”), a leading private equity firm with a demonstrated track record of building exceptional businesses in the region. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Construction Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROAD), Chairman of NationsBuilders Insurance Services, and Chairman of Big Outdoor, LLC. Mr. Fleming and SunTx were instrumental in helping to found Veritex 10 years ago, providing essential financial resources and strategic guidance. Mr. Fleming has served on various Veritex committees of the Board, which responsibilities included chairing the Audit Committee and then later, the Compensation Committee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1955067 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Construction Partners Inc. stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for ROAD stock reached $1.70 billion, with 51.49 million shares outstanding and 31.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.88K shares, ROAD reached a trading volume of 1955067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROAD shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Construction Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Construction Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROAD stock. On April 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ROAD shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Construction Partners Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROAD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ROAD stock performed recently?

Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.46. With this latest performance, ROAD shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.50, while it was recorded at 32.02 for the last single week of trading, and 23.15 for the last 200 days.

Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.85 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Construction Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for ROAD is now 12.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, ROAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD] managed to generate an average of $17,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Construction Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Construction Partners Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Construction Partners Inc. go to 16.70%.

Insider trade positions for Construction Partners Inc. [ROAD]

There are presently around $977 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROAD stocks are: SUNTX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 5,511,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 4,908,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.12 million in ROAD stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $88.73 million in ROAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Construction Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Construction Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:ROAD] by around 1,624,096 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,855,174 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,791,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,270,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROAD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,970 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,637 shares during the same period.