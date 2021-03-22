Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] moved up 12.65: Why It’s Important

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] gained 12.65% or 0.62 points to close at $5.52 with a heavy trading volume of 5326483 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Comstock Mining, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Comstock Mining, Inc. (AMEX:LODE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75514.

It opened the trading session at $5.21, the shares rose to $5.52 and dropped to $4.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LODE points out that the company has recorded 341.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1572.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.35M shares, LODE reached to a volume of 5326483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1039.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for LODE stock

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.74. With this latest performance, LODE shares gained by 21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 341.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1219.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2714.06 and a Gross Margin at -1260.00. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7403.06.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -17.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of $1,659,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.30% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 751,275, which is approximately -7.997% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN DEN BERG MANAGEMENT I, INC, holding 314,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 million in LODE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.38 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 654,856 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 119,197 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,542,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,316,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,701 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 36,902 shares during the same period.