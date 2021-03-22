City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] moved down -5.57: Why It’s Important

City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE: CIO] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.87 during the day while it closed the day at $10.18. The company report on February 25, 2021 that City Office REIT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73770.

City Office REIT Inc. stock has also loss -10.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIO stock has inclined by 4.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.68% and gained 4.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CIO stock reached $467.77 million, with 43.37 million shares outstanding and 41.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 240.53K shares, CIO reached a trading volume of 1117201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIO shares is $11.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for City Office REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for City Office REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for City Office REIT Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, CIO shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for City Office REIT Inc. [CIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.40 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. City Office REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.82.

Return on Total Capital for CIO is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.30. Additionally, CIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] managed to generate an average of $226,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, City Office REIT Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for City Office REIT Inc. go to 9.00%.

There are presently around $337 million, or 79.40% of CIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,873,045, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,334,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.13 million in CIO stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $24.33 million in CIO stock with ownership of nearly 7.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in City Office REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE:CIO] by around 1,894,265 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,400,274 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 27,763,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,058,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,741 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 718,064 shares during the same period.