Citigroup slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.63%. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share, payable May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 156.89%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.67. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.13 billion, with 752.00 million shares outstanding and 725.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 8239939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $196.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 190 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.89, while it was recorded at 175.67 for the last single week of trading, and 158.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 36.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 13.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98,716 million, or 77.00% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,607,609, which is approximately -3.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,311,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.73 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 978 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 28,953,607 shares. Additionally, 906 investors decreased positions by around 49,445,935 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 471,579,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,978,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,368,324 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 7,028,859 shares during the same period.