Monday, March 22, 2021
Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Revenue clocked in at $5.40 million, up 100.00% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

It's Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] gained 1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $9.66 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Chimerix to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference made available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Chimerix Inc. represents 85.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $819.07 million with the latest information. CMRX stock price has been found in the range of $9.15 to $10.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 6837536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMRX stock. On February 23, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CMRX shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 151.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for CMRX stock

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, CMRX shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 280.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 605.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.67. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -810.16.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -47.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.99. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$805,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $279 million, or 38.10% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,956,500, which is approximately 2.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,854,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.24 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $28.37 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 1,249,352 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,191,150 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 25,410,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,850,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 702,536 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 351,612 shares during the same period.

