BTIG Research lifts Conformis Inc. [CFMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] gained 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Clinical Study: Patient-Specific Total Knee Replacement with Conformis Technology Is More Cost-Effective Than with Leading Off-the-Shelf Implants.

Independent, retrospective review of 2016-2019 surgeon data by University of Washington researchers demonstrates that Conformis iTotal® knee replacement implants enable expedited surgical time and reduce length of hospital stay.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced that an independent, retrospective review of hospital data has concluded that Conformis iTotal® knee replacement technology is more cost-effective than leading traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Importantly, this study was independently performed with no sponsorship or funding from Conformis.

Conformis Inc. represents 182.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $197.20 million with the latest information. CFMS stock price has been found in the range of $1.05 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, CFMS reached a trading volume of 7479871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, CFMS shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1098, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8381 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.52 and a Gross Margin at +49.03. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for CFMS is now -59.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.10. Additionally, CFMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conformis Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

There are presently around $21 million, or 15.80% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,882,971, which is approximately 12.828% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,859,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 million in CFMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.52 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly 3.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conformis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 1,522,761 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 8,638,106 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 8,953,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,114,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,130 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 7,763,299 shares during the same period.