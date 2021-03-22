Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Is Currently 2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] gained 2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $474.46 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Broadcom Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers of Certain Outstanding Notes for New Notes.

Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO) (“Broadcom” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of offers to all eligible holders (together, the “Exchange Offers”) of the Company’s or its subsidiaries’ Pool 1 Existing Notes and Pool 2 Existing Notes listed in the tables below (collectively, the “Existing Notes”) to exchange Pool 1 Existing Notes for consideration consisting of a combination of up to $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s new notes due 2033 (the “New 2033 Notes”) and a cash payment and to exchange Pool 2 Existing Notes for consideration consisting of a combination of up to $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s new notes due 2034 (the “New 2034 Notes” and, together with the New 2033 Notes, the “New Notes”) and a cash payment, the complete terms and conditions of which are set forth in an offering memorandum, dated (the “Offering Memorandum”). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offering Memorandum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pool 1 Offers.

Broadcom Inc. represents 407.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.51 billion with the latest information. AVGO stock price has been found in the range of $454.10 to $476.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 10475100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $508.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $350 to $415. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 305 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 17.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AVGO stock

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 463.92, while it was recorded at 474.23 for the last single week of trading, and 383.76 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.24 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.40.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.42. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $141,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc. posted 5.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $157,491 million, or 82.60% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,885,917, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,773,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.02 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $15.64 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 9,569,557 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 11,024,133 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 311,344,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,938,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 250 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,391 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 654,057 shares during the same period.