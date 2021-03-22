Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain 4.39% so far this year. What now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Decreased by 100,800 Jobs in February 2021.

– Employment in Canada decreased by 100,800 jobs from January to February according to the February ADP® Canada National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Canada National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute®. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Over the last 12 months, ADP stock rose by 56.71%. The one-year Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.68. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.62 billion, with 427.40 million shares outstanding and 427.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ADP stock reached a trading volume of 10158025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $180.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $180 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $197 to $143, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 58.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.59, while it was recorded at 187.05 for the last single week of trading, and 157.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 39.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.73. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $42,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 10.26%.

There are presently around $62,828 million, or 81.40% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,786,861, which is approximately -1.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,500,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.38 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 773 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 17,183,925 shares. Additionally, 720 investors decreased positions by around 22,002,508 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 302,397,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,584,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,632 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,345 shares during the same period.