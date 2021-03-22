Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.98 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Ready Capital Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announce Completion of Merger.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (“Anworth”) jointly announced that they have completed the previously announced merger pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 6, 2020, by and among Ready Capital, Anworth and RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (the “Merger Agreement”). As of the closing of trading on March 19, 2021, Anworth ceased to be publicly traded and its common stock and preferred stock was suspended from trading on the NYSE. The combined company will conduct business under the name “Ready Capital Corporation” and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RC.”.

Each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth (“Anworth Common Stock”) (other than shares held by Ready Capital or Merger Sub or by any wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital, Merger Sub or Anworth, which were automatically cancelled and retired and ceased to exist) was converted into the right to receive from Ready Capital (i) 0.1688 newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital (the “Ready Capital Common Stock”) plus (ii) $0.61 in cash. No fractional shares of Ready Capital Common Stock were issued in the merger, and the value of any fractional interests to which a former holder of Anworth Common Stock is otherwise entitled will be paid in cash.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock is now 9.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANH Stock saw the intraday high of $3.06 and lowest of $2.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.19, which means current price is +22.63% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ANH reached a trading volume of 13742468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2014, representing the official price target for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.75 to $5.75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ANH stock. On April 30, 2013, analysts increased their price target for ANH shares from 6.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.76.

How has ANH stock performed recently?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, ANH shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.19 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -311.40.

Return on Total Capital for ANH is now -1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 433.45. Additionally, ANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation go to -5.29%.