Americold Realty Trust [COLD] moved down -1.53: Why It’s Important

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] loss -1.53% or -0.58 points to close at $37.37 with a heavy trading volume of 10003405 shares. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend.

– Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.8% -.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. This represents an annualized dividend rate of $0.88 and a 4.8% increase over the prior dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $38.19, the shares rose to $38.24 and dropped to $37.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COLD points out that the company has recorded 4.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 10003405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42.50 to $35, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 94.73.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 37.55 for the last single week of trading, and 36.44 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.17. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $9,699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,590,661, which is approximately 7.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 21,144,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.18 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $568.99 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 5.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 61,115,835 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 17,393,357 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 181,021,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,530,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,717,615 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,544,558 shares during the same period.