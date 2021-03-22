Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, up 7.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.02%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Allscripts rated #1 in Black Book™ Research’s 2021 Community Health Systems Vendors Report.

Annual survey results reveal company receives top ranking in community setting for the fifth consecutive year.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) has been recognized as the top-rated electronic health record vendor for community hospitals according to new survey results from Black Book Research. This is the fifth consecutive year Allscripts has earned the top rating in this annual survey.

Over the last 12 months, MDRX stock rose by 168.40%. The one-year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.24. The average equity rating for MDRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.17 billion, with 150.85 million shares outstanding and 138.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, MDRX stock reached a trading volume of 7359653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $15.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on MDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

MDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now -2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.00. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MDRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.50%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,389 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,734,113, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 17,553,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.37 million in MDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $246.95 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -1.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 9,941,908 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 19,584,249 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 124,974,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,500,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,338,913 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,764,384 shares during the same period.