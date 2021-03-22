Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Revenue clocked in at $69.35 billion, up 5.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Albertsons Companies to Participate in Citi’s Retail Madness Virtual Conference.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced that its President and CEO, Vivek Sankaran, will participate in Citi’s Retail Madness Virtual Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on March 19, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast here or on the Company’s website at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar.

A sum of 7271021 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $19.09 and dropped to a low of $18.07 until finishing in the latest session at $18.52.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.05. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $20.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 19.11%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,480 million, or 54.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 151,818,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in ACI stocks shares; and LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $1.08 billion in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 230,114,883 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 22,994,962 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 150,778,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,887,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,788,737 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,239,048 shares during the same period.