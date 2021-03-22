AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] is -1.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that CEO’s of iRhythm, Reliq Health, AdaptHealth and Relay Medical, Driving Revenue Growth with Tech Innovation and M&A.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT), Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) and AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO).

The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion – and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave – and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Over the last 12 months, AHCO stock rose by 223.06%. The one-year AdaptHealth Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.39. The average equity rating for AHCO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.11 billion, with 114.90 million shares outstanding and 67.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AHCO stock reached a trading volume of 7935203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $47.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

AHCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.36, while it was recorded at 37.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdaptHealth Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +14.41. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.10.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 11.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.11. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$13,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AHCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdaptHealth Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.89%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,789 million, or 39.90% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ASSURED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,647,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.39 million in AHCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.91 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 91.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 27,268,277 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,979,917 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,944,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,192,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,554,182 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 398,260 shares during the same period.