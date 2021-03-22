3M Company [MMM] Stock trading around $188.71 per share: What’s Next?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Michigan Medicine Awards Contract to 3M for Complete Suite of AI-powered Clinician and Revenue Cycle Technology.

To address the growing administrative burden on clinicians and the inefficiencies and added costs of unconnected systems, Michigan Medicine will partner with 3M Health Information Systems to implement a full portfolio of 3M technology across its health care system. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), 3M’s clinician and revenue cycle solutions will help Michigan Medicine reduce physician stress and bolster thorough clinical documentation, strengthening communication between clinicians and revenue cycle teams to promote accurate and actionable data for improved patient care.

3M’s suite of AI-enabled solutions, fully integrated with Michigan Medicine’s electronic health record (EHR), will be implemented across the health system’s three hospitals and 125 outpatient clinics, including the University of Michigan Health System and Medical School, one of the state’s largest health care complexes.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock rose by 37.23%. The one-year 3M Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.84. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.61 billion, with 578.80 million shares outstanding and 577.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 6667100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $183.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.27, while it was recorded at 188.87 for the last single week of trading, and 167.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Company posted 2.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 6.99%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,004 million, or 67.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,041,350, which is approximately -0.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,174,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.67 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -1.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,111 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 20,535,913 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 16,835,756 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 344,184,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,556,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,036 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,002 shares during the same period.