Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is -6.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $316.32 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Zoom Enhances Partner Program With Accelerated Growth.

Zoom Announces New Benefits and Expansion to Master Agent Referral Partner Program.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced new benefits and an expansion to its Master Agent Referral Partner Program. New enhancements for Master Agents include increased partner revenue on qualifying deals with Zoom Phone and Zoom United (a unified Meetings, Phone, and Chat offering), and a simplified commission structure for increased predictability. Zoom has also continued to expand its presence with the addition of six new Master Agents in North America and Europe. Additionally, the company introduced new initiatives to gather feedback from partners, including a Global Partner Advisory Council and Partner Perspectives survey.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 285.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $94.41 billion with the latest information. ZM stock price has been found in the range of $316.00 to $330.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 5343463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $486.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $501 to $541. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 450 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 24.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 104.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -26.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.88, while it was recorded at 336.89 for the last single week of trading, and 366.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.34. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 17.05%.

There are presently around $36,228 million, or 56.90% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,503,139, which is approximately -6.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,764,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.39 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 20.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,261,201 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 18,517,041 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 73,750,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,528,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,722,294 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,445 shares during the same period.