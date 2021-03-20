why Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.38

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] price plunged by -30.89 percent to reach at -$7.94. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Translate Bio Announces Results from Second Interim Data Analysis from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

— First inhaled mRNA therapeutic delivered in multiple doses to the lungs of CF patients is generally safe and well tolerated; no observed pattern of increases in ppFEV1 –.

— Data supports advancing mRNA therapeutics for pulmonary diseases; additional translational research ongoing to optimize future clinical development of mRNA cystic fibrosis programs, including MRT5005 and a next-generation CF candidate –.

A sum of 7420680 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Translate Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $18.69 and dropped to a low of $17.25 until finishing in the latest session at $17.76.

The one-year TBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.15. The average equity rating for TBIO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $24 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TBIO stock. On July 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TBIO shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

TBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.25. With this latest performance, TBIO shares dropped by -34.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.09, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Translate Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.86. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.75.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$440,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

TBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,149 million, or 86.70% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,029,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.08 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.63 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 5,511,559 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,053,500 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 49,136,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,701,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,215,544 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,760 shares during the same period.