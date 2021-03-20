Navient Corporation [NAVI] Revenue clocked in at $1.71 billion, up 31.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Sallie Mae Announces Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced the final results of its “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.20 per share (the “Securities”), at a price per Security of not less than $14.40 or greater than $16.50 per share. The Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 10, 2021.

Sallie Mae has accepted for purchase all 28,502,460 properly tendered (including by guaranteed delivery) Securities at a price of $16.50 per Security, for an aggregate cost of approximately $470.3 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. The tendered Securities represent approximately 7.8% percent of Sallie Mae’s shares of outstanding common stock as of March 9, 2021.

A sum of 5393122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Navient Corporation shares reached a high of $13.40 and dropped to a low of $12.83 until finishing in the latest session at $12.94.

The one-year NAVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.71. The average equity rating for NAVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73.

NAVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Navient Corporation [NAVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, NAVI shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navient Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.99 and a Gross Margin at +80.81. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.15.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,450.27. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,899.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $74,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

NAVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navient Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,232 million, or 98.08% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,362,883, which is approximately -2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,057,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.54 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $175.18 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly -3.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 14,092,502 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 16,611,202 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 141,811,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,515,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,335,284 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,550,983 shares during the same period.