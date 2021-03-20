Market cap of Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] reaches 48.47M – now what?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] slipped around -0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, down -20.61%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBanc Corporation Approve Merger.

Merger of Equals Expected to Close April 1, 2021.

Transaction Will Create the Largest Black-Led Minority Depository Institution in the U.S.

Broadway Financial Corporation stock is now 41.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYFC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.975 and lowest of $2.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.23, which means current price is +41.62% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, BYFC reached a trading volume of 2649215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has BYFC stock performed recently?

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.62. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.82. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Insider trade positions for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 19.70% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,641,595, which is approximately 720.798% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 399,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in BYFC stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.67 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly 316.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 1,897,794 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 117,552 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 918,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,933,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,349 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 89,198 shares during the same period.