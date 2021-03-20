Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Is Currently 1.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] surged by $1.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.94 during the day while it closed the day at $87.89. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Information” section of the website.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock has also loss -1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYV stock has inclined by 20.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.56% and gained 19.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $19.36 billion, with 213.74 million shares outstanding and 158.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 4207786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $83.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.40.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.36, while it was recorded at 88.13 for the last single week of trading, and 62.39 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,091 million, or 77.50% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,052,744, which is approximately -1.614% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $947.94 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 3.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 25,446,695 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 22,526,738 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 112,346,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,320,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,929,871 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,562,836 shares during the same period.