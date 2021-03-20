Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Stock trading around $42.50 per share: What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.60%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Significant progress towards profitability.

Gross profit increased by 12% year-over-yearGross Profit after Fulfillment expense reached a record €8.4mmAdjusted EBITDA loss decreased by 47% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock rose by 1678.24%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.84. The average equity rating for JMIA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.79 billion, with 89.20 million shares outstanding and 71.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 13539099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $31.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 5.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

JMIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -28.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 412.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1678.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.41, while it was recorded at 48.04 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jumia Technologies AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.19 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.26.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -68.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

JMIA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,123 million, or 32.50% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,957,703, which is approximately -0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,257,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.94 million in JMIA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $77.02 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 685.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 12,734,584 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,262,700 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,437,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,434,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,274,499 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,479,026 shares during the same period.