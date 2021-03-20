For MediaAlpha Inc. [MAX], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

MediaAlpha Inc. [NYSE: MAX] plunged by -$9.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.785 during the day while it closed the day at $46.70. The company report on March 19, 2021 that MediaAlpha Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) (NYSE: MAX) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price of $46 per share.

The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. MediaAlpha is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The market cap for MAX stock reached $2.76 billion, with 59.07 million shares outstanding and 58.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.60K shares, MAX reached a trading volume of 1031581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAX shares is $44.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MediaAlpha Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for MediaAlpha Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaAlpha Inc. is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30.

MediaAlpha Inc. [MAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for MediaAlpha Inc. [MAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.93, while it was recorded at 58.04 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaAlpha Inc. [MAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +14.60. MediaAlpha Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for MAX is now 28.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.31. Additionally, MAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 225.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.66.MediaAlpha Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MediaAlpha Inc. go to 14.13%.

There are presently around $1,511 million, or 99.40% of MAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAX stocks are: WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD with ownership of 20,532,202, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,478,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.15 million in MAX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $60.13 million in MAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MediaAlpha Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in MediaAlpha Inc. [NYSE:MAX] by around 32,348,576 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,348,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,348,576 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.